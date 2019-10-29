|
GARNAUT, Trevor John: Passed away peacefully at the Port Lincoln Hospital on Sunday October 27, 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly loved and adored husband to Maxine for 61 years. Loved Dad to Deb, Jeff and Lisa. Father-in-law to Shane, Donna and Gary. Proud and devoted Grandpa to Mitch, Bodie, Cobi, Tate, Greta, Hope, Nick, Luke, Rachel and to their partners. Great Grandpa to Nash, Emmi, Willow, Esmae and Sage. "Always loved and Remembered"
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019