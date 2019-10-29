|
GARNAUT, Trevor John: The relatives and friends of Mr Trevor John Garnaut, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Unity Hill Uniting Church, New West Road, Port Lincoln on this day Thursday, October 31 at 1pm. At the conclusion of the service, a Private Family Burial will take place. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Trevor's memory may be made to Cancer Council SA. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019