|
|
HAUSCHILD, Tiarna Rose: 19.2.2000 - 29.2.2020 Taken too soon at 20 Gentle and wonderful mother to Noah and Phoebe Loving sister to Lucy. Eldest daughter of Marcia (deceased). Grand-daughter of Gladys and Geof (deceased). Niece to Veronica and Geoff, Delicia and Quentin. Fun-lovin' cousin to Daniel and Katie, Samara, Benjamin and Thomas. Friend to many. Will miss you and your giggle. In heaven with her beloved Mum and Grandpa. For funeral details, please refer to future Advertiser edition. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 5, 2020