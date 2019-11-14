Home
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Unity Hill Uniting Church
Port Lincoln
View Map
Thelma Muriel (Ashman) BARNS

Thelma Muriel (Ashman) BARNS Notice
BARNS, Thelma Muriel (nee Ashman): The relatives and friends of Mrs Thelma Muriel Barns, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service, will be conducted at the Unity Hill Uniting Church, Port Lincoln on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Thelma's memory may be made to the Matthew Flinders Home, Port Lincoln. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -