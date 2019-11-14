|
|
BARNS, Thelma Muriel (nee Ashman): Passed away peacefully at Matthew Flinders Home, Port Lincoln November 11, 2019 Aged 95 years Beloved wife of Scott (dec). Loved mum and mother-in-law to Neil and Nadezda, Bryce and Nola. Grandma to Tim, Nikki and Joshua, Kelly and Shannon, Sarah and Jason. Great grandma to Raiden, Miesha, Hayley and Brooke. In God's care now Special thanks to all the staff at Matthew Flinders Home Port Lincoln for their dedication and care.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 14, 2019