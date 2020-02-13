Home
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Susan Kaye "Sue" KOSELSKI


1954 - 2020
Susan Kaye "Sue" KOSELSKI Notice
KOSELSKI, Susan Kaye 'Sue' The relatives and friends of Mrs Susan Kaye 'Sue' Koselski, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her Memorial 'Celebration of Life' Service, will be conducted in its entirety at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Wednesday, February 19 at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Sue's memory may be made to Breast Cancer Network Australia. Envelopes will be available at the the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 13, 2020
