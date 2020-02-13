|
KOSELSKI, Susan Kaye 'Sue' Born 12.1.1954 Passed peacefully on Saturday February 8, 2020 Aged 66 years Dearly loved wife of Mick Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carly and Matt, Katy, Michael and Simone. Cherished grandma of Jadran, Ari and Oliver. Daughter of Amy, loved sister of Rod and Craig. Sister-in-law of Krys and Pete, Woody (deceased), Len and Joy, Irene and Mick (deceased). John 16:22 "Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you."
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 13, 2020