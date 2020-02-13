Home
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Susan Kaye "Sue" KOSELSKI


1954 - 2020
Susan Kaye "Sue" KOSELSKI Notice
KOSELSKI, Susan Kaye 'Sue' Born 12.1.1954 Passed peacefully on Saturday February 8, 2020 Aged 66 years Dearly loved wife of Mick Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carly and Matt, Katy, Michael and Simone. Cherished grandma of Jadran, Ari and Oliver. Daughter of Amy, loved sister of Rod and Craig. Sister-in-law of Krys and Pete, Woody (deceased), Len and Joy, Irene and Mick (deceased). John 16:22 "Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you."
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 13, 2020
