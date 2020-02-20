Home
Shirley Evelyn HURRELL


1922 - 2020
Shirley Evelyn HURRELL Notice
Hurrell, Shirley Evelyn: 10.10.1922-17.2.2020 Aged 97 years Beloved wife of Malcolm (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Raelene and Nevil (deceased), Graham and Dawn, Monica and Dean and Coralyn (deceased). Loving Gran of Troy and Tanya, Wayne and Teresa, Anne and Simon. Step-Gran of Wayne and Troy. Loving Great Gran of Bailey (deceased), Ethan, Caitlin, Paige, Simone, Thomas, Ella and Oscar. A lovely caring mother and Grandmother. Always loved and in our hearts. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Pioneer Village for their love and care. A Private Funeral Service will be held. WEST COAST FUNERALS 86842001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 20, 2020
