Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Russel ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russel Graham (Styx) ROGERS

Russel Graham (Styx) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Russel Graham (STYX): The relatives and friends of Mr Russel Graham Rogers, late of Tumby Bay, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2pm. The Tumby Bay Yacht Club will then open from 4pm for all to join in a celebration of Graham's life. A Private Cremation will take place. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.