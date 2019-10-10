|
ROGERS, Russel Graham (STYX): The relatives and friends of Mr Russel Graham Rogers, late of Tumby Bay, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2pm. The Tumby Bay Yacht Club will then open from 4pm for all to join in a celebration of Graham's life. A Private Cremation will take place. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 10, 2019