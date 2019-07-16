|
Zardo-Slater, Rosa: 26.5.1966 - 9.7.2019 53 years young Treasured wife of Brett. Dearly loved and adored mother of Michaela, Krystin and Jaime. Much loved daughter of Angelo (deceased) and Nicolina. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Peter and Lee-anne, Franco. Loved daughter-in-law of Robbie and Lee. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Michael and Valerie, Kane and Brooke, Hayden and Ingrid. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. We can be at peace knowing that Rosa has been received into the loving arms of Christ. The family express their extreme gratitude to all the caregivers from Calvary Hospital, RAH and Mary Potter Hospice. Please refer to Wednesday's Advertiser for Funeral Details. PETER ELBERG FUNERALS 8234 1266 A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on July 16, 2019