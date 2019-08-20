|
FORSTER, Ronald Harry: 17.1.1930 - 18.8.2019 Aged 89 years Passed away peacefully at home Loving husband of Janet. Loved father of Debra, Robert, Mark, Tim and Emma (Also Tara the wonder dog) Don't be sad that he has gone, be happy he was here. A life so well lived deserves a special celebration. We hope you'll join us at the Port Lincoln Racing Club on September 2nd at 1pm to remember the happy times, share the funny stories and raise a glass with cheer.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019