HURRELL, Patrick Leslie John: The relatives and friends of Mr Patrick Hurrell, late of Wudinna, are respectfully informed that a Funeral Mass will be held at the Saint Annes Catholic Church, Wudinna on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Wudinna Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Patrick's memory may be made to the Wudinna Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 26, 2019