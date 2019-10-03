Home
BARRY, Patrick Joseph: The relatives and friends of Mr Patrick Joseph Barry, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass for the Repose of his Soul, will be offered at the St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1pm. At the conclusion of mass, the cortege will then proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Patrick's memory, may be made to Caritas Australia. Envelopes will be available at the church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 3, 2019
