|
|
|
Theakstone, Patricia (nee Watherston): The relatives and friends of Mrs. Patricia Theakstone, late of Port Lincoln, are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at West Coast Memorial Park, 1123 Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11.00am. Following the Service everyone is invited to join in a light luncheon. A Private Family Burial will take place later in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Patricia may be made to Greenhill lodge - Cancer Council SA. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. WEST COAST FUNERALS MEMBER AFDA & ACCA 8684 2100
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 13, 2019