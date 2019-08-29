Home
Patricia Mary "Pat" (Cleaver) WALLACE

Patricia Mary "Pat" (Cleaver) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Patricia Mary 'Pat' (nee Cleaver): The relatives and friends of Mrs Pat Wallace, late of Port Lincoln and Cummins, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at the graveside, at the North Shields Garden Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Pat's memory may be made to the Dementia Australia Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 29, 2019
