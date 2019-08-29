|
WALLACE, Patricia Mary 'Pat' (nee Cleaver): 1931 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Cummins Hospital Aged Care Facility on August 25, 2019 Aged 88 years Devoted wife of Eric (deceased). Loved mother of Garry, Geoff (deceased) and David and mother-in-law to Sandra and Deborah. Cherished grandmother of Kimberley and Paul, Danielle and Lyndon, Bradley and Fiona, Cassie, Teagan, Brodie and Ryan. Great grandmother to seven. So dearly loved So dearly missed Forever in our hearts Sincere thanks to the Doctors and Staff at Cummins Hospital, Miroma Place Hostel and Cummins Aged Care Facility for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 29, 2019