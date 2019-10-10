Home
1926 - 2019
AKEHURST, Mollie: The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Mollie Akehurst, are advised that her Funeral Service will be conducted in the Uniting Church, Unity Hill, New West Road, Port Lincoln on this day, Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11am. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mollie may be made to Alzheimer's Australia SA Inc. Envelopes will be available at the Church. Private Cremation WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 10, 2019
