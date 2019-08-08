|
TAYLOR, Mervyn Hedley (Merv): The relatives and friends of Merv Taylor, late of Cummins, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the St Paul's Lutheran Church, Yeelanna Road, Cummins on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, a private family burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Merv's memory may be made to the Cummins Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 8, 2019