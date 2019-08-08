Home
More Obituaries for Mervyn TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn Hedley (Merv) TAYLOR


1934 - 2019
Mervyn Hedley (Merv) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Mervyn Hedley (Merv): Born 8.5.1934 Passed away peacefully 4.8.2019 at the Cummins Hospital Aged 85 years Dearly loved and loving husband of Beryl for 60 years. Much loved father, father-in-law, Pa and great grandfather of Jeffrey and Bronwyn Dylan, Alex and Owen; Heather and Chris Laura, Todd and Layla and Nicole; Julieanne and Lyle Michael, Kylie and Hamish, Brett and Dustin. Brother-in-law of Shirley and Barry. Many happy memories No more pain Now at rest In God's Care Psalm 23
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 8, 2019
