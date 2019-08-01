Home
Maurice John LOCK

Maurice John LOCK Notice
LOCK, Maurice John: Eldest son of Laurel and Jack Lock. Passed away peacefully 4am July 27, 2019 at the age of 79 at Clarence Estate Albany, WA Formally from Lake Wangary, SA Moved to WA in 1979 An amazing man, lived his 79 years with cerebal palsy. His mum Laurel, aged 98, passed away just a few weeks before him. He had his life story printed a few years back, 'My write foot'. He will be sadly missed. We have many treasured photos and memories of him and the family.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 1, 2019
