1922 - 2019
Heath, Maureen Antonette: 5.11.1922 - 20.7.2019 Left us peacefully on Saturday at Flora McDonald Retirement Community, in presence of family members Loving wife of Thomas Robert (deceased). Much loved sister of Enid. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Sally, Gerald and Christine, Basil and Julie, Robert and Lee-Anne, Josephine (Jo) and Ian. Much loved grandmother of Matthew, Patrick, Joshua, Nicholas, Sara, Georgia, Daniel, Michael, Andrew, Lachlan, Lawrence and Thomas. Doting great-grandmother of Cristian, Scarlett and Joshua. Fondly remembered by Gemma, Flavio, Belinda, Hanah, Amy, Jordan, Tuyen and Sally. Special thanks to staff at Flora Mac for their devotion and care. In God's Care. Reunited with Tom following a long life well-lived. Please refer daily to the Advertiser for Funeral details.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on July 25, 2019
