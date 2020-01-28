|
|
REYNOLDS Margaret Mary Our beloved Mum & Nanny. It is truly hard to accept that my Mum and best friend is no longer by my side. You are so special, a true inspiration in so many ways. You gave us all so much love, care and devotion. We are so proud that you were our beautiful and much loved Mum, Mum-In-Law & Nanny. Rest in Peace, our sweet lady. Julie, Mark and Kahlia. Dearest Nanny, Thank you for all the special moments we shared. "The ones we love never truly leave us" Forever in my heart, Kahlia They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal. But neither time or reason will change the way we feel. For no-one knows the heartache that lies beneath our smiles. No-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to be without. It's not our place to question, only God knows why, there must be another Angel around the throne tonight. Love you always, Neil, Alison, Emma and Sophie XXX To our wonderful Mum, you were one of a kind, you changed so many peoples lives for the better. Will miss you so much.Michael & Janice Our beautiful loving Mum & Nan departed our world on 22nd January 2020. Dearly loved, adored and idolized by Catherine & Matthew, Adam & Caitlin, Freddie & Ivy, Tom & Maddie, Jack & Charlotte, Will, Eli & Joseph. You have enriched all our lives with your selfless, generous and inspiring nature and we will miss you dearly everday and you will never be forgotten, as you will live on in each of us. Resting peacefully in God's care.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 28, 2020