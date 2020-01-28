Home
REYONLDS Margaret Mary Passed away into eternal peace 22 January 2020 Aged 87 years Much loved Wife of Malcolm Cherished Mother & Mother-in-law of Julie & Mark, Neil & Alison, Michael & Janice, Catherine & Matthew, & Keiran (dec.) Loved Nanny of Adam & Caitlin, Dylan, Tom & Maddi, Emma & Ciaran, Jack & Charlotte, Sophie & Jack, Will, Kahlia, Eli & Joseph. Beautiful Grand Nan of Freddie and Ivy and loved friend to Sue. Dearly missed by all her family and will never be forgotten, now resting with her God. Margarets family would sincerely like to thank Dr Kao Olaiya and all the wonderful nurses at the Port Lincoln Hospital who have cared lovingly for our dear wife and mother over the past few weeks.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 28, 2020
