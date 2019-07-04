Home
Lee, Malcolm Ellis 'Mal': The relatives and friends of Mr Malcolm Lee late of Tumby Bay are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home 20 London Street Port Lincoln, Monday July 8th at 11.00am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Mal's memory may be made to Diabetes Australia. Envelopes will be available at the Service. A Private Cremation will take place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A
Published in Port Lincoln Times on July 4, 2019
