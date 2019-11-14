|
|
|
BEAMES, Lynece Joan: The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Lynece Joan Beames, are advised that her Funeral Service will be held in its entirety at West Coast Memorial Park, 1123 Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln today, Thursday November 14, 2019 at 2pm. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynece may be made to the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 14, 2019