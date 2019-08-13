|
lawrie, Laurel Ruby: The relatives and friends of Mrs Laurel Lawrie late of Tumby Bay are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Tumby Bay Uniting Church, Tomorrow Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Laurel's memory may be made to the Tumby Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private Cremation WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 13, 2019