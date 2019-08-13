Home
Laurel Ruby LAWRIE


1918 - 2019
Laurel Ruby LAWRIE Notice
Lawrie, Laurel Ruby: 10.3.1918 - 8.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Tumby Bay Hospital in her 101st year Loved and loving wife of Leighton Maurice (deceased). Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Elden and Raelene, Ian and Verona, Peter and Merrill, Glenys and Dennis. Adored Grandmother and Nanna of 12. Great grandmother of 15. A sincere and special thanks to all the staff of the Uringa and Tumby Bay Hospital. In our hearts you will stay. Loved and rememebered everyday. Rest in Peace.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 13, 2019
