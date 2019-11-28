Home
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Jubilee Complex, Centennial Park
760 Goodwood Road
Pasadena, Adelaide
Kieran John MODRA


1972 - 2019
Kieran John MODRA Notice
MODRA, Kieran John AM: 27.3.1972 - 13.11.2019 Precious son of Theo and Sylvia Brother of Darren (dec) and Tammy, Mark and Tamara, Tania and Simon Hill. Uncle of Tessa, Grace, Noah and Hannah; Caleb and Jonathan. Much loved and dearly missed husband of Kerry and father of Holly, Makala and Janae. Now in God's Care John 9: 1-11 The Funeral will be held today Thursday November 28 at 3pm in the Jubilee Complex, Centennial Park, 760 Goodwood Road, Pasadena, Adelaide
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 28, 2019
