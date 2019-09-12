Home
John Bruce "Bruce" TILLER

TILLER, John Bruce 'Bruce': The relatives and friends of Mr John Bruce Tiller 'Bruce', late of Cummins, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted in its entirety at the Lock Bowling Club, Lock on Tuesday, September 17 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to the Cummins Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. Private Cremation To Follow WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 12, 2019
