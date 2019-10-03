Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan O'CONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan O'CONNELL

Joan O'CONNELL Notice
O'CONNELL, Joan: The relatives and friends of Mrs Joan O'Connell, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln tomorrow, Friday October 4 at 10am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the RSL Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, Port Lincoln. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Matthew Flinders Nursing Home Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.