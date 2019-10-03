|
O'CONNELL, Joan: The relatives and friends of Mrs Joan O'Connell, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln tomorrow, Friday October 4 at 10am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the RSL Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, Port Lincoln. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Matthew Flinders Nursing Home Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 3, 2019