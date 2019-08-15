|
clarke, Jean Veronica: The relatives and friends of Mrs Jean Veronica Clarke, late of Port Lincoln are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln on Thursday August 22 at 11am. At the conclusion of the Service, a Private Family Burial will take place. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Eyre Peninsula Old Folks Home. Envelopes will be available at the Church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 15, 2019