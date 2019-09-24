Home
Jason Frederick John SHEPPERD


1970 - 2019
Jason Frederick John SHEPPERD Notice
Shepperd, Jason Frederick John: The family and friends of Mr Jason Frederick John Shepperd are advised that his Funeral Service will be held in the Coffin Bay Community Hall on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 2.00pm. Following the Service, the Cortege will proceed to the Coffin Bay Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Envelopes will be available at the Hall. The family encourage everyone attending to wear bright casual clothes. WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 24, 2019
