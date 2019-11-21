Home
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
James Springle "Jim" BREED

James Springle "Jim" BREED Notice
BREED, James Springle 'Jim': The relatives and friends of Mr James Springle 'Jim' Breed, late of Cummins, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted at the Cummins Uniting Church, 72 Bruce Terrace, Cummins on Monday, November 25 at 1pm. At the conclusion of the service, a private family burial will take place. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Jim's memory may be made to the Cummins Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 21, 2019
