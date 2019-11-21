Home
BREED, James Springle 'Jim': Passed away peacefully at the Cummins Hospital Sunday November 17, 2019 Aged 86 years Loving husband to Ivy for 65 special years. Devoted dad and father-in-law to Sheralyn and Rodney, Nigel and Kaye, Christabel and Kym, and Anthony (deceased). Grandpa to Nathan and Karna, Tyson and Katie, Bryce and Kirsty, Jarred, Ryan and Maggie. Great grandpa to Jayden, Kaylee, Zoe, Wyatt and Ewan. A special thank you to Dr Quigley and Dr Moore and all staff at the Cummins Hospital. 'Rest in Peace'
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 21, 2019
