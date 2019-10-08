|
Dennis, James Henry Charles (Jim): The relatives and friends of Mr Jim Dennis, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be held at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Jim's memory may be made to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Envelopes will be available at the service. A Private Cremation will take place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 8, 2019