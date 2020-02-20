|
LYON-GREEN, James Cobbett Scott 'Jim' 5.6.1938 - 17.2.2020 Loved husband and best friend of Kathleen. The best father a girl could ask for of Jillian, Tracy and Michelle. Adored Pa of Jake (deceased), James and Cate. Much loved brother of Rhonda. Cherished uncle to many. 'May the whiskey always be neat' A Private Family Burial Will Take Place Family wish to invite relatives and friends to celebrate Jim's life at the Port Lincoln Bowling Club for light refreshments on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12.30pm. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 20, 2020