Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Port Lincoln Bowling Club
Resources
More Obituaries for James LYON-GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Corbett Scott "Jim" LYON-GREEN


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Corbett Scott "Jim" LYON-GREEN Notice
LYON-GREEN, James Cobbett Scott 'Jim' 5.6.1938 - 17.2.2020 Loved husband and best friend of Kathleen. The best father a girl could ask for of Jillian, Tracy and Michelle. Adored Pa of Jake (deceased), James and Cate. Much loved brother of Rhonda. Cherished uncle to many. 'May the whiskey always be neat' A Private Family Burial Will Take Place Family wish to invite relatives and friends to celebrate Jim's life at the Port Lincoln Bowling Club for light refreshments on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12.30pm. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -