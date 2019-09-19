Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel WHITEHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel WHITEHEAD

Add a Memory
Isabel WHITEHEAD Notice
WHITEHEAD, Isabel: Isabel's family wish to advise of her peaceful passing Aged 91 years on Sunday September 15, 2019 Isabel was the loving wife of Brian (dec) and mother of Murray and Graeme (dec) and sister to Nita Klemm. Mother-in-law to Felicity and doting grandmother of Breiana and Scott. Isabel's family and friends will hold a celebration of her full and active life and achievements in Port Lincoln later in the year. Date to be advised. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.