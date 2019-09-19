|
|
WHITEHEAD, Isabel: Isabel's family wish to advise of her peaceful passing Aged 91 years on Sunday September 15, 2019 Isabel was the loving wife of Brian (dec) and mother of Murray and Graeme (dec) and sister to Nita Klemm. Mother-in-law to Felicity and doting grandmother of Breiana and Scott. Isabel's family and friends will hold a celebration of her full and active life and achievements in Port Lincoln later in the year. Date to be advised. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 19, 2019