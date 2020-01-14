Home
BAWDEN, Ian Lorimer: The family and friends of Mr Ian Lorimer Bawden, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. Ian's family have requested for any floral tributes to be garden flowers only. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 14, 2020
