BORGAS, Helga Ona 'Ona' (nee Schubert): The relatives and friends of Mrs Helga Ona (Ona) Borgas, late of Cummins, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at the Cummins Lutheran Church, Cummins on Wednesday, February 12 at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, a private family burial will take place. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Ona's memory may be made to the Cummins Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 6, 2020