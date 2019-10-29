Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather GALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Joan GALE


1934 - 2019
Heather Joan GALE Notice
GALE, Heather Joan: The relatives and friends of Mrs Heather Joan Gale, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted, in its entirety, at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln, on Friday, November 1 at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Heather's memory may be made to Pioneer Village. Envelopes will be available at the service. Private Cremation to follow WILLIMAS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -