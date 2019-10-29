|
GALE, Heather Joan: The relatives and friends of Mrs Heather Joan Gale, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted, in its entirety, at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln, on Friday, November 1 at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Heather's memory may be made to Pioneer Village. Envelopes will be available at the service. Private Cremation to follow WILLIMAS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 29, 2019