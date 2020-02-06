|
HOUSTON, Harry Lloyd 'Lloyd': The relatives and friends of Mr Lloyd Houston, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted at the graveside, at the Port Lincoln RSL Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Lloyd's memory may be made to the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation (Home Hospice and Palliative Care). Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 6, 2020