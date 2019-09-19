|
|
RAWLES, Harry Charles: Passed away peacefully at Matthew Flinders Home, Port Lincoln on September 13, 2019 Aged 96 years Much loved husband of Dot. Loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Ian, David and Rio, Cathy and Bevan, Mark and Kerren, Julie and Milton. Loving grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 19. To the world he is but one, To us he is the world. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Love you so much dad. Sue and Ian. Grandpa, your kindness, compassion and humour will be sorely missed. Thanks for being such an example to our family. Loved Chad and Carla, Maddison, Gracie and Wil. A kind generous man with a special connection with his grand and great grandchildren. His quote "If I had a friend" ... will be cherished forever. Love Kris, Carrie, Fynn, Lyla and Millie. RAWLES, Harry Charles: 24.6.1923 - 13.9.2019 Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Rio. Grandfather to Travis, Clayton, Keely and Simeona. At peace with the Lord RAWLES, Harry Charles: Dearly loved dad of Cathy and much respected father-in-law of Bevan. Much loved papa of Tessa, Anika and Ian, Michaela and Victor, Stephanie and Matthew. Loved great grandfather of Tandia and Ryan, Amelia and Chloe and of Kiara. A true gentleman whose love for his family was unconditional. We will miss him dearly TTFN till we meet again Papa - how to describe you in one word. This is where I get lost. For describing you in one word is clearly not enough. Thank you for your advice on life, all our conversations about the little things and the kindness shown to all who surround you. I will always love, treasure and miss these moments the most. Love Tessa. Papa was a fun loving and caring man. They broke the mould when he came along as he was cheeky, eager to learn, teach and create. I will always remember one of his favourite lines to me was 'if I had a friend and that friend had a chocolate", his way of encouraging us to share our sweets. I'm lucky to have had such an inspiration in my life and I will miss him dearly. Love Stephanie, Matthew and Kiara The kindest gentle hearted Dad. You will always be the rock that guided us on our path in life. The man that always had a cheeky smile. Forever remembered and loved Mark, Kerren, Kylieanne, Justin, Connor, Eloise, Luke, Mel and Ava. Adored father and father-in-law of Julie and Milton. Popsi of Reece and Chase and great grandpa of Rivah and Harlow. Wherever you are now we know you'll be swinging a hammer, ballroom dancing and shaking the Salvos tin. A tireless worker and unselfish person but mostly a beautiful dad. See you again someday.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 19, 2019