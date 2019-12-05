|
|
|
KEATS, Gwen: The relatives and friends of Mrs Gwen Keats, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that a Memorial Celebration of her Life Service, will be conducted in its entirety at the Unity Hill Uniting Church, New West Road, Port Lincoln on Friday, December 6 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Gwen's memory may be made to Pioneer Village. Envelopes will be available at the church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Dec. 5, 2019