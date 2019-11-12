Home
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
, Australian Capital Territory SA 5606
08 8684 2001
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
Australian Capital Territory SA 5606
Graham McKay (Grumpy) COLEMAN

Graham McKay (Grumpy) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Graham McKay (Grumpy): The relatives and friends of the late Mr Graham McKay Coleman, are advised that his Funeral Service will be conducted at West Coast Memorial Park, 1123 Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1.30pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Graham may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. West Coast Funerals AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 12, 2019
