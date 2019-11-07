Home
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Gloria Marie (Murray) BAWDEN

Gloria Marie (Murray) BAWDEN Notice
BAWDEN, Gloria Marie (nee Murray): The relatives and friends of Mrs Gloria Marie Bawden, late of Tumby Bay, are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass for the Repose of her Soul, will be offered at St Leo's Catholic Church, Tumby Bay on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10am. Garden flowers only, or a donation in Gloria's memory may be made to the Tumby Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the church. A Private Cremation will follow. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 7, 2019
