Baker, Gillian Anne (Gill): Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 John Baker's gorgeous lady. Loved Mum of Debbie and Lu. Treasured Nan and Nana of Hailey, Jed and Tailor, Brad, Ryan and Lachy. Great Nan of Aden, Ari, Flynn and Harvie. Forever in our hearts. We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Calvary, North Adelaide (ICU), especially Nurse Andrea for their love and support of Gill. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Gill may be forwarded to Cancer Council SA. www.cancersa.org.au Private Cremation



Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 31, 2019
