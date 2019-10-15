|
SCHLINK, Gerald: A beloved friend and community stalwart, Mr Gerald Schlink of Lock, born December 16, 1953, passed away with a close companion, at 9.09pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Cummins Memorial Hospital, SA. Son of William Kelvin and Rene Mary Schlink, brother of Jennifer (dec) and William. An honest, caring man, whose passion for his many animal friends, will forever live with fondness in our hearts. Our greatest apprecia-tion to the team at Cummins Hospital for their dedication to Gerald's time in care. Deepest sympathy to all who knew and loved this great man. Leave you in peace, our beautiful friend.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 15, 2019