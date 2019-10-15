Home
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Gerald SCHLINK


1953 - 2019
Gerald SCHLINK Notice
SCHLINK, Gerald: A beloved friend and community stalwart, Mr Gerald Schlink of Lock, born December 16, 1953, passed away with a close companion, at 9.09pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Cummins Memorial Hospital, SA. Son of William Kelvin and Rene Mary Schlink, brother of Jennifer (dec) and William. An honest, caring man, whose passion for his many animal friends, will forever live with fondness in our hearts. Our greatest apprecia-tion to the team at Cummins Hospital for their dedication to Gerald's time in care. Deepest sympathy to all who knew and loved this great man. Leave you in peace, our beautiful friend.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 15, 2019
