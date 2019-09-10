Home
1933 - 2019
BRALIC, Frane (Frank): Born in Brbinj, Dugi Otok, Croatia on November 15, 1933 Passed away peacefully at the RAH in the presence of his loving family on September 3, 2019 Aged 85 years Dearly loved husband of Ljubica of 61 years Loving father of Frank, Darko and Mary. Father-in-law to Debra Adored and proud Dido of Justin and Brooke, Simon and Hayley, Belinda and Marc, Alison and Andrew, Joseph, Elsa and Grace Pra Dido of Jordan, Rafaele and Daphne. A true gentleman, beautiful soul that never failed to be a pillar of strength for his family. Loved by everyone who met him and he loved them. Inspiring in so many ways, he showed us the importance of family and the true meaning of unconditional love. His love and commitment is imbedded in our hearts forever. Honoured and blessed to have had you as our Dad and Dido. We will love you, miss you dearly and always remember how truly special you were. Now in God's care Rest In Peace Forever loved and remembered by relatives and friends in Australia and Croatia. POCIVAO U MIRU BOZJEM PETER ELBERG FUNERALS 8234 1266 A.F.D.A.



Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 10, 2019
