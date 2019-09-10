Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances DANIELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Jeanne DANIELLS

Frances Jeanne DANIELLS Notice
DANIELLS, Frances Jeanne: The relatives and friends of Mrs Frances Daniells, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her family will be holding a private funeral service. All relatives and friends are invited to please join the family in a celebration of Frances' life at the Boston Football Club, Matthew Place, Port Lincoln on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Frances' memory may be made to the Port Lincoln Palliative Care Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Football Club. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.