DANIELLS, Frances Jeanne: The relatives and friends of Mrs Frances Daniells, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that her family will be holding a private funeral service. All relatives and friends are invited to please join the family in a celebration of Frances' life at the Boston Football Club, Matthew Place, Port Lincoln on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Frances' memory may be made to the Port Lincoln Palliative Care Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Football Club. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 10, 2019