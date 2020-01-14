|
MURNANE, Fenella Mary 'Sis': The relatives and friends of Mrs Fenella 'Sis' Murnane, late of Cummins, are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass for the Repose of her Soul, will be offered at St Andrews Catholic Church Cummins, on Tuesday January 21 at 10.30am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Sis's memory may be made to the Cummins Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 14, 2020